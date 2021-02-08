Former Wildcat Zeke Nnaji announces foundation to aid Nigerians

Former Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji announced he has established a "Nnaji Family Foundation" to build basketball facilities and vocational schools in Nigeria.

"Our mission is to positively impact the lives of young people throughout Africa and the United States through education and athletics," Nnaji said in a tweet.

Please go follow and support my foundation @NnajiFamily. We’re going to build basketball courts and vocational schools in Nigeria 🇳🇬 Our mission is to positively impact the lives of young people throughout Africa and the United States through education and athletics pic.twitter.com/cIkjPn5JSq — Zeke Nnaji (@ZekeNnaji_Hoopz) February 8, 2021

USC's Evan Mobley became the first player this season named both the Pac-12 Player and Freshman of the Week.

Arizona had nominated Azuolas Tubelis for both awards while Colorado's Evan Battey appeared to be among the top contenders for Player of the Week.