Former Wildcat Zeke Nnaji announces foundation to aid Nigerians

  Updated
P12 Washington Arizona Basketball

Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji drives into Washington’s Isaiah Stewart during the second half Wednesday. Nnaji had 11 points and nine rebounds as the Wildcats advanced to the Pac-12 quarterfinals.

 John Locher / The Associated Press

Former Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji announced he has established a "Nnaji Family Foundation" to build basketball facilities and vocational schools in Nigeria.

"Our mission is to positively impact the lives of young people throughout Africa and the United States through education and athletics," Nnaji said in a tweet.

USC's Evan Mobley became the first player this season named both the Pac-12 Player and Freshman of the Week.

Arizona had nominated Azuolas Tubelis for both awards while Colorado's Evan Battey appeared to be among the top contenders for Player of the Week.

