Former Wildcats star Aari McDonald named to WNBA All-Rookie Team

Former Arizona Wildcats basketball star Aari McDonald wrapped up her first WNBA season with a major accolade.

The WNBA announced McDonald as part of the league's All-Rookie Team Tuesday.

The Atlanta Dream guard joins New York’s Michaela Onyenwere, Dallas’ Charli Collier, Chicago’s Dana Evans and New York’s Didi Richards on the list. The same five players were named to the Associated Press' all-rookie team on Sept. 22.

McDonald averaged 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 0.8 steals per game as a rookie. She led all WNBA rookies with 59 assists and 25 steals and ranked second among first-year players in total points (189) and 3-pointers made (32).

McDonald received one vote for WNBA Rookie of the Year, which went to Onyenwere.

McDonald is playing for UNI Gyor, a pro team in Hungary, during the WNBA's offseason. She finished Saturday's game with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

