It took a week for Esmery Martinez to realize she's a Wildcat through and through.

The Star has learned that the productive power forward has taken herself out of the transfer portal and has filed her paperwork to withdraw from the WNBA draft.

Adia Barnes has now secured her two top recruits for next season: Martinez and Helena Pueyo. Both will be using their fifth and final year of eligibility at Arizona.

Last Wednesday, Martinez posted on social media that she was keeping all of her options open for next season, including the possibility of going professional or playing collegiately at UA or another school.

The deadline to withdraw from the WNBA draft is Wednesday, so Martinez just made the cut.

Martinez brings a lot to the Wildcats. It all starts with her rebounding, which reminds some of former NBAer Dennis Rodman. She has a knack for the ball — knowing exactly how it will bounce off the rim and getting in position to grab it. That trait has led her to corral more than 1,000 rebounds in her career and 274 this past season — good enough for eighth on UA's all-time list for a single campaign.

Martinez averaged 8.6 rebounds and 10.5 points per game in 2022-23, her first season at Arizona after transferring from West Virginia. She also picked 50 steals and swatted 19 blocks. She was on Naismith’s Katrina McClain Award Top 10 list for the honor given to the best power forward in the nation. Martinez also has scored more than 1,000 points in her four-year career.