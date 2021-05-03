 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forward Jordan Brown transferring from Arizona Wildcats
editor's pick

Forward Jordan Brown transferring from Arizona Wildcats

  • Updated
011021-spt-ua bk-p21.jpg

Arizona forward Jordan Brown (21) stacks up UCLA guard Jake Kyman (13), left, and forward Cody Riley (2) on his drive to the basket in the first half of their Pac 12 basketball game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., January 9, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona forward Jordan Brown entered the transfer portal Monday after earning Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year honors for the Wildcats last season.

A 2019 McDonalds All-American, Brown started 12 of 26 games but was twice moved to the bench, first while then-coach Sean Miller inserted Azuolas Tubelis over Brown at power forward and later while moving Christian Koloko over Brown at center. Brown wound up averaging 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Tubelis and Koloko remain on UA's tentative 2021-22 roster while the Wildcats have also added 7-foot Gonzaga transfer Oumar Ballo to their post rotation. Brown, Ira Lee and Daniel Batcho have all announced they are transferring from Arizona.

Overall, eight of Arizona's 13 scholarship players last season have entered the transfer portal, although guard Kerr Kriisa returned and committed to play for the Wildcats next season as a sophomore.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mike Candrea on Arizona's chances of hosting regionals and what he's looking for in Cal series

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News