Forward Jordan Brown transferring from Arizona Wildcats

Arizona forward Jordan Brown entered the transfer portal Monday after earning Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year honors for the Wildcats last season.
A 2019 McDonalds All-American, Brown started 12 of 26 games but was twice moved to the bench, first while then-coach Sean Miller inserted Azuolas Tubelis over Brown at power forward and later while moving Christian Koloko over Brown at center. Brown wound up averaging 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
Tubelis and Koloko remain on UA's tentative 2021-22 roster while the Wildcats have also added 7-foot Gonzaga transfer Oumar Ballo to their post rotation. Brown, Ira Lee and Daniel Batcho have all announced they are transferring from Arizona.
Overall, eight of Arizona's 13 scholarship players last season have entered the transfer portal, although guard Kerr Kriisa returned and committed to play for the Wildcats next season as a sophomore.