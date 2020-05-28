You are the owner of this article.
Four Arizona Wildcats track and field athletes earn All-American honors
Four Arizona Wildcats track and field athletes earn All-American honors

Each was scheduled to compete in NCAA Championships

Arizona’s Carlos Villarreal, a Rio Rico native, was among the Wildcats athletes who were poised for a big weekend at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships before they were scuttled.

Arizona Wildcats track and field athletes Carlos Villarreal, Justice Summerset, Israel Oloyede, and Alexa Porpaczy were each named to the 2020 indoor All-American team Thursday. 

The USTFCCCA released its list of All-American honors without first or second team distinctions this season due to the cancellation of the NCAA Indoor Championships which were set to take place March 13-14. Each of the four athletes had qualified to compete in the championships.

Villarreal, one of the country’s top distance runners, was scheduled to race in the one mile at the NCAA Championships. The redshirt junior ranked third in the NCAA with a personal record 3:56.77 mile time which he earned at the NYRR Millrose Games earlier this season. Villarreal also won the mile at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational in January with a time of 4:00.64.

Summerset made appearances in five indoor events this season as a high jumper and placed in the top three each time. His personal best jump of 2.23m in February won the Texas Tech Shootout. The senior had been previously named First Team Outdoor All-American back in 2017. 

Oloyede set the program record in the weight throw competition during the indoor season with a mark of 22.34m at the NAU Tune-Up. He ranked as a top 10 thrower in the country heading into the NCAA Championships. The junior transferred to Arizona last year from Paradise Valley Community College and came into the program regarded as one of the best throwers in the NJCAA. Oloyede won the national championship in the weight throw while at PVCC and was named first team All-American three times.

Alexa Porpaczy is the youngest of the bunch to earn All-American nods, picking up the honor as a sophomore. Porpaczy won the high jump event three times during the season and her mark of 1.80m had qualified her for the indoor championships. In the 2019 outdoor season, Porpaczy placed third in the high jumps at the Pac-12 Championships. 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat. 

