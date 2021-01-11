 Skip to main content
Four Pac-12 teams among leading 30 vote-getters in AP Top 25
editor's pick

  • Updated

USC guard Isaiah White (5) celebrates after getting loose for an uncontested dunk as the Trojans pulled away from Arizona in the second half of their Pac 12 game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., January 7, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

While Arizona stopped receiving votes after losing to USC and UCLA last weekend, the Trojans and Bruins elevated themselves nearly in the Associated Press Top 25.

Oregon (22) remains the only Pac-12 team in the AP Top 25, but UCLA finished 27th in voting points, Colorado was 28th and USC was 30th.

UCLA (5-0) is alone in first place in the Pac-12, followed by Oregon and Stanford at 4-1 while USC is 3-1 and Arizona (3-3) is in a virtual three-way tie for fifth with Colorado and Washington State, who are both 2-2.

The Wildcats are also down to No. 37 in the NCAA's NET rankings, No. 41 in Kenpom and No. 47 in Sagarin, indicating they would probably still be in line for an at-large NCAA Tournament berth if they hadn't declared themselves ineligible.

Arizona (9-3, 3-3) is scheduled to face Oregon State on Thursday and Oregon on Saturday, although the Beavers are on a COVID-19 pause and unlikely to begin practicing again until at least Tuesday.

