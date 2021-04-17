 Skip to main content
Four-star Phoenix guard Ty Ty Washington lists Arizona among top six choices
One of the top remaining players in the class of 2021, Compass Prep guard TyTy Washington, put Arizona in his top six.

Formerly of Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen, Washington also listed Baylor, Kentucky, Kansas, Oregon and LSU.

The Wildcats now have plenty of opportunity to sell Washington, after four point/combo guards from last season have entered the transfer portal: Jemarl Baker (Fresno State), Terrell Brown (Washington), Kerr Kriisa (undecided) and James Akinjo (undecided; also testing NBA Draft).

New UA coach Tommy Lloyd secured his first commitment for Arizona on Friday, from 2022 center Dylan Anderson, but Washington will be eligible next season.

