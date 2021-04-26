Freshman forward Tibet Gorener transferring from Arizona Wildcats

Freshman forward Tibet Gorener has entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits.

Arizona F Tibet Görener (FR) has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/7iv93YDK04 — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 26, 2021

Gorener played in only eight games as a freshman last season, averaging 1.1 points while hitting 3 of 9 3-pointers he took. Then-UA coach Sean Miller said several times that Gorener could be of help in the future.

Gorener is the second of the Wildcats' five European freshman to transfer this spring, following forward Daniel Batcho, who did not play all season even after returning from a preseason knee injury.

Arizona has 10 players lined up for next season as of now. Six of the Wildcats' 13 players last season have entered the transfer portal, not counting guard Kerr Kriisa, who opted to return after a week.