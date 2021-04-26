 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freshman forward Tibet Gorener transferring from Arizona Wildcats
editor's pick

Freshman forward Tibet Gorener transferring from Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats forward Tibet Gorener flexes after a dunk by Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (35) during the first half of Arizona's 88-74 win over Colorado at McKale Center, 1721 E. Enke Dr., in Tucson, Ariz. on Dec. 28, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Freshman forward Tibet Gorener has entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits.

Gorener played in only eight games as a freshman last season, averaging 1.1 points while hitting 3 of 9 3-pointers he took. Then-UA coach Sean Miller said several times that Gorener could be of help in the future.

Gorener is the second of the Wildcats' five European freshman to transfer this spring, following forward Daniel Batcho, who did not play all season even after returning from a preseason knee injury.

Arizona has 10 players lined up for next season as of now. Six of the Wildcats' 13 players last season have entered the transfer portal, not counting guard Kerr Kriisa, who opted to return after a week.

Jemarl Baker headed to Fresno State, Ira Lee went to George Washington, James Akinjo is transferring to Baylor while Terrell Brown picked Washington. Batcho and Gorener are undecided.

However, Arizona still has six of its top nine scorers returning as of now.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News