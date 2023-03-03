Arizona women’s golf coach Laura Ianello doesn’t mince words when beaming about freshman Julia Misemer.

“She’s going to be a star,” Ianello said. “She has what it takes.”

That’s high praise from someone of Ianello’s track record (the coach is a former UA team captain, All-Pac-12 performer and owner of two national championship rings — one from her playing days, and another as a coach from 2018).

Through the UA team’s first three tournaments on the spring schedule, Misemer has risen, week in, week out, toward the top. She was most recently the Wildcats’ best golfer at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge in Palos Verdes Estates, California, and has finished in the top 20 overall at each of the team’s three tournaments so far this season. That includes a top 10 finish at the Match in the Desert outside Phoenix in January, and in Arizona’s top three each time out.

“She has the absolute best demeanor on the golf course, and off the golf course,” Ianello added. “She doesn’t take herself too seriously but yet she has a very strong work ethic.”

Misemer, a native of Overland Park, Kansas, has competed in all seven events for the Wildcats so far in her first season; that includes four in the fall and the three this spring. She has the third-best average score (74.32) on the team, and posted Arizona’s lowest single-round score this season as she shot a 66 on the first day at the Pac-12 Preview.

“It’s gone pretty well so far for myself and for the team. I feel like personally, I could always do a little bit better and I’m definitely getting there.

“But I think our team was really close to just breaking through and being really hot.”

Perhaps that will come this weekend when Arizona heads east for the Gator Invitational in Gainesville, Florida. The 54-hole tournament takes place Saturday and Sunday and features teams from the ACC, SEC, Big Ten and Pac-12, among other conferences.

As a team so far, Arizona has finished fourth, sixth, and seventh in those first three tournaments of the spring season. Ianello, in her 13th season on the job, is still confident in the team overall — that includes its ability to take the next step of winning its first tournament of the season — even though the Wildcats haven’t had the results they’ve wanted to so far.

Part of that build-up may be due to Arizona’s rather young roster this season, Ianello said.

Six of her eight players are freshmen or sophomores.

“So far we are showing our youth a little bit. This team is extremely talented, but we haven’t been able to piece it together,” Ianello said. “I would say consistently has been a little bit off but lucky for us it is still the beginning of the spring.

In addition to Misemer, the Wildcats added freshman for the spring semester in Maria Cabanillas from Argentina. Cabanillas won the Pehuen de Oro award which is given to the top women’s golfer in Argentina. Cabanillas played in the team’s first event of the spring at the Match in the Desert where she tied Misemer at 3-under and 8th overall.

Despite the program’s youth movement, the Wildcats’ best golfer so far this season has been its most experienced — .

Starkute is averaging a team-best 73.30 score per round of 18, while finishing with the team’s best score in four out of their seven tournaments — fall or spring.

Starkute is from Vilnius, Lithuania where she won the Lithuanian Championship three times before coming to Tucson. On a team with so many young players, Starkute is the team’s only senior on the roster.

“Gile has led the way for us this year. I think she has accomplished a lot in every event we have played,” Ianello said. “(Last) summer and this year she has really pushed herself to see how good she can get. As a senior leader and captain that we needed her to be she’s really done a phenomenal job.

“She is tremendous. A great student, A great leader. Shows up every day with a good attitude and good composure on the golf course,” Ianello added. “She’s fantastic.”

Starkute, Misemer and Cabanillas will be joined by Carolina Melgrati and Lilas Pinthier as Arizona’s lineup at this weekend’s Gator Invitational. The other teams in the tournament are host Florida, Campbell, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, UCF, UCLA and Augusta.

Freshmen or not, Misemer said she has lofty goals for both herself and the Wildcats beginning this weekend.