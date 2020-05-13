From Ari to Zakee, here's a list of all 95 Arizona Wildcats who are receiving their degrees this week

The University of Arizona ended its spring semester — virtually — this week, which means close to 100 Arizona student-athletes will receive their degrees this week. 

Here's a complete list — separated by sport — of all 95 student-athlete graduates a part of Arizona's 2020 class:

CATS Forever program (former players completing degrees)

Juan Aguilera (baseball, sports and society)

Daniel Butler (baseball, social behavior and human understanding)

Michael Flynn (baseball, sports and society)

Kyle Simon (baseball, psychology)

Shaq Richardson (football, psychology)

Nick Wilson (football, social behavior and human understanding)

Baseball

Nate Brown (sports and society)

Cameron Haskell (communication)

Vince Vannelle (social behavior and student understanding)

Justin Wylie (journalism)

Men's basketball

Max Hazzard (entrepreneurship)

Chase Jeter (educational leadership)

Jake DesJardins (business management)

Stone Gettings (accounting and entrepreneurship)

Kory Jones (sports and society)

Dylan Smith (social behavior and human understanding)

Women's basketball

Amari Carter (educational leadershup)

Dominique McBryde (social behavior and human understanding)

Aari McDonald (sociology)

Tee Tee Starks (educational leadership)

Sam Thomas (psychology)

Football

Lee Anderson (sociology)

Steven Bailey (sports and society)

Xavier Bell (applied humanities)

Stanley Berryhill (literacy learning and leadership)

Lorenzo Burns (social behavior and student understanding)

Bryson Cain (communication)

Jalen Cochran (psychology)

Robert Congel (urban and regional development)

Finton Connolly (literacy learning and leadership)

Tristan Cooper (psychology)

Tony Fields II (social behavior and human understanding)

Jalen Harris (criminal justice studies)

Mykee Irving (psychology)

Terrence Johnson (marketing)

Josh McCauley (criminal justice studies)

Richard Merritt (business management)

Blake Pfaff (criminal justice studies)

Thomas Reid III (psychology)

Donald Reiter (urban and regional development)

Rhett Rodriguez (business management)

Colin Schooler (literacy learning and leadership)

Rhedi Short (general studies)

JJ Taylor (literacy learning and leadership)

Chacho Ulloa (accounting)

Jarrius Wallace (psychological science)

Kylan Wilborn (communication)

Women's golf

Sandra Nordaas (economics)

Gymnastics

Christina Berg (nutritional sciences)

Jenny Leung (management information systems)

Maddi Leydin (psychology)

Heather Swanson (nutritional sciences)

Beach volleyball

Natalie Anselmo (accounting)

Brooke Burling (public health)

Caroline Cordes (marketing)

Olivia Hallaran (public health)

Soccer

Jill Aguilera (sports and society)

Zoe Barrie (marketing)

Lainey Burdett (marketing)

Leah Carillo (care, health and society)

Kelcey Cavarra (sports and society)

Dana Dalton (public health)

Samantha Falasco (retailing and consumer science)

Morgan McGarry (accounting)

Brynn Moga (social behavior and human understanding)

Softball

Alyssa Dehnam (literacy learning and leadership)

Jessie Harper (sociology)

Malia Martinez (physiology)

Men's swimming and diving

Thomas Anderson (communication)

Jerad Kaskawal (systems engineering)

Brendan Meyer (management information systems)

Casey Ponton (marketing and entrepreneurship)

Women's swimming and diving

Hannah Cox (literacy learning and leadership)

Daniela Georges (neuroscience and cognitive science)

Kristen Jacobsen (accounting)

Mallory Korenwinder (physiology)

Taylor Nations (film and television)

Men's tennis

Jonas Maier (business management)

Women's tennis

Marie Van Aelst (communication)

Men's track and field

Carlos Villarreal (psychology)

Isaac Desjarlais (marketing)

Matthew Treston (economics)

Zakee Washington (applied humanities)

Women's track and field

Jennie Baragar-Patrash (history)

Liz Lansing (international security)

Aoife Martin (business analytics)

Thea Ramsey (neuroscience and cognitive science)

Tatum Waggoner (special education)

Pamela White (rehabilitation studies)

Volleyball

Devyn Cross (Africana studies)

Shardonee Hayes (criminal justice studies)

Makenna Martin (education)

Julia Patterson (finance)

Emi Pua'a (social behavior and human understanding)

