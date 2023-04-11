It was a productive season in the NBA for several former Arizona Wildcats, but the party is just getting started with the postseason officially starting this week.

Here’s a rundown of how ex-Wildcats fared in the NBA this season — and who they’re facing in the playoffs, if their respective teams qualified:

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Stats (per game): 18 points, 10 rebounds, 58.8% from the field

What they’ve been up to: For the fifth consecutive season, Ayton is averaging a double-double. After the Suns matched the Indiana Pacers’ four-year, $133 million offer to Ayton, the former No. 1 overall pick played in 71 games this season for the championship hopeful Suns, which added superstar forward Kevin Durant to the current core of Ayton and the backcourt duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Up next: No. 4 Phoenix Suns battle No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers; series starts Sunday in Phoenix.

Chance Comanche, Portland Trail Blazers

Stats (per game): 13 points, 8 rebounds (G League season stats)

What they’ve been up to: The former Arizona center and G League standout made his NBA debut on Sunday, and tallied seven points, three rebounds and a block in 21 minutes off the bench in Portland’s blowout loss to Golden State. Comanche, who went undrafted in 2017, played most of the season for the Stockton Kings. Comanche has also played for the Memphis Hustle and Canton Charge in the G League.

Up next: Portland missed the playoffs.

Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets

Stats (per game): 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3 assists

What they’ve been up to: The frontcourt counterpart to back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic is averaging the most points since his fourth season with the Orlando Magic in 2018. Gordon has been dealing with a shoulder injury, but should play in the first round of the playoffs.

Up next: No. 1 Denver will face either the Lakers, Timberwolves, New Orleans or Oklahoma City.

Josh Green, Dallas Mavericks

Stats (per game): 9.1 points, 3 rebounds, 1.7 assists

What they’ve been up to: Green mostly came off the bench for the Mavs this season, but started a career-high 21 games. Green, who was inducted into the McKale Center Ring of Honor this year for his bronze medal with Australia in the Olympics, also averaged a career-high 25.7 minutes per game.

Up next: Mavericks enter the offseason after barely missing the playoffs.

Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors

Stats (per game): 2.1 points, 2.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds

What they’ve been up to: Iguodala, who is the last Lute Olson-era UA product still playing in the NBA, is the highest-earning ex-Wildcat, making just over $185 million in 19 seasons. Iguodala, who battled a hip injury for most of the season, will become a free agent this summer once his one-year, $2 million contract expires.

Up next: Defending NBA champion and sixth-seeded Golden State will face No. 3 Sacramento Kings.

Christian Koloko, Toronto Raptors

Stats (per game): 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds

What they’ve been up to: The second-round pick appeared in 58 games — starting in 19 — for the Raptors. Koloko had an 11-point, seven-rebound, six-block performance in a win over the Chicago Bulls in November.

Up next: No. 10 Toronto Raptors take on No. 9 Chicago Bulls in the play-in game on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Stats (per game): 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 49.9% from the field

What they’ve been up to: Markkanen — also known as “The Finnisher” — posted a career-best in points and became the first player in NBA history to knock down 200 3-pointers and 100 dunks in a season. Markkanen, who was traded from the Cavaliers to the Jazz as part of the Donovan Mitchell deal, also became the fourth ex-Wildcat to earn an NBA All-Star appearance, joining Iguodala, Gilbert Arenas and Sean Elliott.

Up next: Since Utah didn’t qualify for the postseason, the 25-year-old Markkanen will return to his home country of Finland to serve in the military, a requirement for Finnish men before they reach 30 years old.

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Stats (per game): 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds

What they’ve been up to: Mathurin likely won’t receive any season accolades besides maybe the All-Rookie Team, but he was among the competitors for Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year. The sixth overall pick was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month to begin the season after he averaged 20.4 points in November. Mathurin participated in the Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

Up next: Indiana missed the playoffs with a 35-47 record.

T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers

Stats: 8.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds

What they’ve been up to: In his eighth NBA season, McConnell recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a five-point loss to the Suns in January.

Up next: Indiana missed the playoffs with a 35-47 record.

Zeke Nnaji, Denver Nuggets

Stats (per game): 5.2 points, 2.6 rebounds

What they’ve been up to: Nnaji ended the regular season with a season-high 18 points on 8-for-16 from the field and seven rebounds. Nnaji, another ex-Wildcat inducted into the McKale Center Ring of Honor this season, appeared in 53 games as a backup power forward.

Up next: No. 1 Denver will face either the Lakers, Timberwolves, New Orleans or Oklahoma City.

Dalen Terry, Chicago Bulls

Stats (per game): 2.2 points, one rebound

What they’ve been up to: The 18th pick in the NBA draft spent time with the G League’s Windy City Bulls, but played in 38 games for Chicago. In the regular season-finale win over the Pistons, Terry posted 10 points, three rebounds, three steals, an assist, a block and no turnovers in 15 minutes.

Up next: No. 10 Toronto Raptors take on No. 9 Chicago Bulls in the play-in game on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Gabe York, Indiana Pacers

Stats (per game): 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, four assists (G League season stats)

What they’ve been up to: For the second season in a row, the sharpshooter York earned a call-up to the NBA after shining for the G League’s Fort Wayne Mad Ants, averaging 40.1% shooting from 3-point range. In three NBA games, York averaged eight points and two rebounds.