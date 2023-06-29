Jordan Geist, a semifinalist for the Bowerman trophy, two-time NCAA champion, and multiple-time All-American this season competing for the UA track and field program, added another accolade to his collection this week: first-team Academic All-American.

Geist earned the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America nod for the second time in his Arizona career.

He earned the honor in 2021-22 as well.

Majoring in finance, Geist won both the indoor and outdoor national championships this season, closing out one of the most decorated field careers in UA program history.

Geist is joined by UA teammates Talie Bonds and Alexa Porpaczy on the CSC Academic All-America Team.

Bonds was named to the second team, while Porpaczy made the third team.

Bonds earned first-team All-America honors after finishing fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.