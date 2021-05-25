Gile Bite Starkute's monster putt helps Arizona slay top-seeded Stanford in NCAA quarterfinals

The two played Hole No. 10, and were both on the green in two shots. Ye put her third shot, a massively long putt, to within a few feet of the hole.

Starkute then one-upped her, delivering the shot of her college career. The Wildcats mobbed the Lithuanian sophomore before Starkute could pull her ball from the cup.

"That was needed," she Starkute told Golf Channel. "We all wanted to move on the next step. That was amazing."

Seeded eighth out of eight teams as the NCAA Championships advanced from stroke play to match play, Arizona did more than just hang with the nation’s top-ranked team — they led for most of the morning round. Vivian Hou beat Sadie Englemann 2 and 1, and her sister, Yu-Sang, topped Aline Krauter 5 and 3. Arizona’s Ya Chun Chang and Therese Warner lost their matches 4 and 3 and 3 and 2, respectively.

The Wildcats are looking for their second women's golf championship in the last three years. Haley Moore and Co. helped the UA take down Alabama in 2018. Arizona was seeded eighth that year, and — like in 2021 — upset the top-ranked team in the quarterfinals to advance. The team it beat in the semis? Stanford.