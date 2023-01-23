Goalie Tyler Parks returns to Tucson Roadrunners, immediately pays dividends

No matter how long this stop is for well-traveled Tucson Roadrunners goalie Tyler Parks, he’s enjoying it.

The Roadrunners recalled Parks on Friday from their ECHL affiliate, the Atlanta Gladiators, and he made 23 saves in Tucson’s 6-2 win over the Bakersfield Condors. Parks, who had previously played for Tucson in 2019-20, was brought back to Tucson to spell usual Roadrunners goaltenders Ivan Prosvetov and Jon Gillies. During a recent 1-9-0-0 stretch for the Roadrunners, the pair had allowed four goals or more eight times.

“It feels good," Parks said. "I’m really excited to get to play today and to be back here with the guys.”

The Roadrunners return to action on Tuesday when they host the Chicago Wolves at 6:30 p.m.

Tucson coach Steve Potvin wasn't sure how long Parks would be with the team this time. Potvin did say he did a fantastic job Friday.

“Guys had confidence in him, he just has a real good, positive outlook, and he’s one of those guys that just loves hockey,” Potvin said. “He’s out here and he appreciates the minutes he gets to play in the American Hockey League. I know our guys felt what he brings, and they’re happy to go out and perform and (play) hard in front of him.”

Since 2014, Parks has changed teams 15 times and played for 13 teams in four countries on two continents.

In Atlanta this season, Parks has gone 13-6-1 and was tied for third in the ECHL with a .926 save percentage heading into the weekend. He also won ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 21-27 and was in the top nine in the league in wins and goals against average (2.48). Atlanta was tied for first in its division when he was called up.

After playing for a couple of teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League, Parks went to the Elmira Jackals of the ECHL. He returned to the SPHL’s Peoria Rivermen before staying in the ECHL for a couple of seasons.

“It’s hard,” Parks said. “You have to get to know a whole group of guys, but you want to show them that you’re going to play hard for them day in and day out and try to do everything that you can to get wins.”

During his second season with the Rapid City Rush, Tucson’s ECHL affiliate at the time, Parks got his first AHL callup with the Roadrunners in 2019-20. That was the year Tucson most recently won the Pacific Division.

“It was a great group of guys back then. It’s a great group now,” Parks said. “Obviously this place holds a special place in my heart. It’s where I got my first AHL win and first AHL start, so I can’t thank this organization enough.”

Then, in 2020-21, Parks played for Slovan Bratislava in Slovakia. Last season he split time with the Gladiators, the AHL’s Belleville Senators (Atlanta’s alignment was with Belleville last year before switching to Tucson this season) and the Straubing Tigers in Germany.

In the offseason when the Roadrunners switched affiliates from Rapid City to Atlanta, Parks took the opportunity to return to the organization and signed an AHL deal with the Roadrunners.

“I was with Belleville last year with the Gladiators too, up and down," Parks said. "Obviously the travel was hard going to Canada all the time, so when I heard they were back with the Roadrunners I was excited to sign an AHL contract with them.”

Tucson has deployed four goalies this seasons. In addition to Parks, a 6-6 St. Louis native, the Roadrunners have used Prosvetov (10-10-2, 3.38 GAA), Gillies (5-8-2, 3.70) and David Tendeck, who moved up from Atlanta to play Jan. 11 in a 6-3 loss to Milwaukee in which he made 32 saves.

“He’s good. I think he’s a really hard worker,” Prosvetov said about Parks. “He’s been my goalie partner my first year here for a bit, and I think that (Tucson GMr) John Ferguson (making) that move is huge for us.

“He’s a great teammate. ... and obviously has some size, and I’m just hoping that he’s gonna get us some wins too.”

In 2019-20, Prosvetov got moved down to Rapid City for a time and formed a friendship with Parks.

“Tyler was there, and we went to dinners together and stuff all the time,” Prosvetov said. “We were always in touch, even when he was playing in Europe. So he’s a great guy, and I’m really lucky to have him as my partner right now.”