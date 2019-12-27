You are the owner of this article.
Greg Hansen's Top 100 Sports Figures of 2019: 100-51
Greg Hansen's Top 100 Sports Figures of 2019: 100-51

First glimpse at Star columnist Greg Hansen's list of the top 100 sports figures in Southern Arizona in 2019. 

100. Jeff Cotton

Idaho's Jeff Cotton, left, returns a kickoff as Florida defensive back Robert Clay, right, makes the stop during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. 

The Mountain View High School and Pima College grad was named to the All-Big Sky Conference football team, catching 88 passes for 1,141 yards at Idaho. 

99. Luke Regina

Salpointe's Luke Regina (3) pressures Vista Grande's Donald Altaffer (4) into an incompletion in the first quarter of the Lancers' season finale at Salpointe High School, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2019.

One of Salpointe Catholic High School leading defensive football players, Regina made a team-high 9 ½ sacks and contributed 47 tackles in a 10-1 season.

98. Matt Bushman

Brigham Young tight end Matt Bushman (89) yells after grabbing a pass in the end zone in the third quarter against Arizona at Arizona Stadium, Saturday September 1, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

As a junior tight end at BYU, the Sabino High School grad caught 47 passes for 688 yards.

97. Majok Deng

Majok Deng, center, plays defense at a Pepperdine practice.

In his final season at Salpointe Catholic High School, Deng averaged 17 points and 7 rebounds for a 27-3 state tournament runner-up. He's now at Pepperdine. 

96. Christine Stainer

Sabino coach Chris Stainer, left, gives the game ball to senior pitcher Danielle Kirchhofer after defeating Snowflake 14-2 in the 3A girls state softball championship game at Farrington Stadium in Tempe, Monday, May 6, 2019.

Sabino High School's softball coach put it all together in 2019, leading the Sabercats to a 23-3 record and the state championship.

95. Kate Connelly

Catalina Foothills' Katelyn Kelch bounces off Salpointe's Kate Connelly while trying for a midfield tackle in the 4A state championship match at Mountain View High School, Wednesday, February 16, 2019, Marana, Ariz.

In a 17-2 state championship soccer season, the Salpointe Catholic High School senior led the club with 13 goals and 10 assists.

94. Adin Hill

Goaltender Adin Hill and the Roadrunners are off to a strong start this season, leading the Pacific with a 14-4-0-0 record.

As the Tucson Roadrunners bid for a historic season in the American Hockey League, Hill, one of the AHL’s leading goaltenders for 3 ½ seasons, had a 9-3 record before being summoned to the NHL on Dec. 20. 

93. Jada Talley

Arizona Wildcats forward Jada Talley (22) drives the ball up field as TCU Horned Frogs midfielder Tara Smith (16) falls short in blocking her during a game at Mulcahy Soccer Stadium Saturday night, Sept. 21, 2019.

The leader of Arizona’s NCAA Tournament women’s soccer team was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection, scoring 10 goals and adding eight assists, both team-highs.

92. Ian Kinsler

San Diego Padres second baseman Ian Kinsler throws to first to attempt the double play after putting out Miami Marlins' Cesar Puello (46) at second during the third inning a baseball game, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Miami. Yadiel Rivera was safe at first. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Canyon del Oro High School grad hit nine home runs in 87 games for the San Diego Padres, running his career hit total to 1,999, then retired earlier this month. 

91. Kiko Romero

Canyon del Oro catcher Enrique Romero (4) tracks down a towering pop up behind the plate by Nogales' Alec Acevedo (14) for the third out in the bottom of the third inning of their 4A state semifinal game at Hi Corbett Field, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, Tucson, Ariz. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

One of the top prep baseball players in Arizona, Romero hit .413 in his senior year at Canyon del Oro High School, and went 4-0 as a pitcher with a 1.04 ERA.

90. Scott McKee

Sahuaro's head coach Scott Mckee applauds his offense after a Cougar score against Sabino at Sahuaro High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 6, 2019.

In his top season yet as Sahuaro’s football coach, McKee led the Cougars to a 9-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A state tournament.

89. Cate Reese

Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese (25) is congratulated by teammates during a game against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos at the McKale Center, on Dec. 21, 2019. The Wildcats won the game with a final sccore of 61-42 and head into the Pac-12 undefeated.

After making the Pac-12's all-freshman team, Reese has helped the Top 25 Wildcats by averaging 14.0 points and a team-high 8.5 rebounds.

88. Diana Montano

Salpointe's Diana Montano (11) records the last out of the game, flipping to first on Tucson's Arriana Santa Maria's (10) ground ball in the seventh inning of their state D II elimination playoff game at Amphitheater High School, Wednesday, May 11, 2016, Tucson, Ariz.

As Salpointe Catholic High School won another girls state softball championship, Montano was excellent, hitting .538 with a  team-high 44 RBIs.

87. Brooks Reed

Brooks Reed spent just one day as a free agent before signing with the Cardinals.

In his ninth year in the NFL, the former Sabino High and UA pass rusher played in five games for the Arizona Cardinals before an injury ended his season.

86. Jonas Ziverts

Arizona’s prized tennis player, a sophomore from Sweden, became the first Wildcat to reach the NCAA singles championships in 13 years, winning 10 matches as the UA’s No. 1 singles player. 

85. Jim Reynolds

Salpointe's head coach Jim Reynolds tries to get a timeout called in the third quarter of their game at Catalina Foothills, Friday, February 1, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

Now in his third season as Salpointe Catholic High School's boys basketball coach, Reynolds put a 27-3 record in the books last year and started 9-0 this season, bearing down on the school’s first-ever boys state basketball title.

84. Matt Grevers

Matt Grevers celebrates winning the men’s 100-meter backstroke during the Duel in the Pool swim meet in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015. Grevers set a new world record with a time of 48.92 seconds. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Tucson’s two-time Olympic swimmer, with four gold medals, helped team USA win two silver medals in relay championships and finished fifth in the 100 backstroke at the world championships.

82. Amy Rocha

Salpointe head coach Amy Rocha high fives her Lancers after the umpires finally ruled the winning run safe in a 6-5 extra inning win over previously undefeated Gelndale Cactus in the 4A state championship game, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

Rocha coached Salpointe Catholic High School to back-to-back state softball championships; her Lancers have gone 62-8 the last two seasons.

81. Jaeden Swanberg

Salpointe pitcher Jaeden Swanberg delivers a pitch against Mesquite during the 4A State Championship game in Mesa, Monday, May 13, 2019.

Salpointe Catholic High School's first-ever state baseball championship wouldn’t have been possible without Swanberg’s clutch pitching; he went 7-3 with 73 strikeouts.

80. Tony Amato

University of Arizona head soccer coach Tony AmatoUniversity of Arizona head soccer coach Tony Amato. Photo released in 2019.

Arizona’s able soccer coach led the Wildcats to their fifth NCAA Tournament in six years, finishing 12-7-1.

79. Cory Petska

Cory Petska, of Marana, Ariz., competes in the team roping event during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas.

Marana’s 2017 world champion in tie-down roping won five PRCA events in 2019.

78. Marcus Castillo

In his final season at Mountain View High School, Castillo won the state wrestling title at 132 pounds. It was his third consecutive state championship.

77. Adrian Virgen

Sunnyside senior midfielder Adrian Virgen. 

In Sunnyside High School's epic run to the state soccer championship, 24-0-2, Virgen scored 22 goals.

76. Trent Strong

Salpointe's defensive players Trent StrongÊ(6) and Shamon Davis (40) celebrate a fumble recovery on the second play of the game against Chandler during their Open Division semifinal game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Saturday, Nov 23, 2019. Darryl Webb/Special for the Arizona Daily Star

A senior linebacker, Strong led Salpointe Catholic High School with 87 tackles as the Lancers advanced to the Open Division football championships.

75. Seth Mejias-Brean

The Padres' Seth Mejias-Brean, left, gets a hug from Ty France in a celebration after hitting a walkoff two-run home run against the Diamondbacks on Sept. 22. 

The third baseman from Cienega High School and the UA made his big-league debut in September, belting two home runs for the San Diego Padres after hitting .316 at Triple-A El Paso.

74. Ricky Gordillo

The No. 13 ranked Aztecs received an at-large bid to the NJCAA Division I Tournament Tuesday, after falling to Arizona Western in the Region I Championship earlier this month.

Pima College's skilled midfielder was named a second-team All-American by both the NJCAA and the United Soccer Coaches after finishing fifth in the nation with 15 assists. 

73. Ethan Lee

The Division I state tennis champion from Rincon/University High School, Lee is ranked No. 3 overall in Arizona and is a four-star recruit in the Class of 2021.

72. Kristie Stevens

Catalina Foothills tennis coach Kristie Stevens, center, celebrates with her team after they defeated Notre Dame Prep to capture the Division II girls state tennis championship at the Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale, Saturday, May 4, 2019.

In her final season as Catalina Foothills High School girls tennis coach, Stevens led the Falcons to 17-1 record and 15th state championship.

71. Mike Snyder

Sabino's Mike Snyder pitches against Sahuarita during the 3A State Championship in Mesa, Monday, May 13, 2019.

As Sabino High School rolled to a state baseball championship, Snyder was excellent, posting an 8-0 record and 0.57 ERA as a dominant pitcher.

70.Tim Derksen

Tim Derksen, San Francisco 2015-16

Amphitheater High School’s 2011 state basketball player of the year led Fribourg to the EuroBasket Switzerland championship, averaging 17.8 points per game.

69. Johnnie Blockburger

A junior at Tucson High School, Blockburger became the top sprinter in Southern Arizona, winning state titles at 200 and 400 meters and finishing second at 100 meters and in the high jump.

68. Trevor Werbylo

A second-team All-Pac-12 golfer from Salpointe Catholic, Werbylo shot the school’s course-record 62 on the Tucson National course and then qualified for the U.S. Amateur, where he reached the final group of 32 players.

67. Devyn Cross

Senior middle blocker Devyn Cross, 13, celebrates with the team after winning the first set of the Arizona Wildcat’s 3-0 win over the Alabama State Hornets in first game of the Wildcat Classic on September 19th, 2019 at Mckale Center.

One of the leading volleyball players in the uber-talented Pac-12, Cross was a first-team all-conference selection for Dave Rubio’s Wildcats.

66. Alfonso Cabrera

Salpointe's Alfonso Cabrera (10) salutes the crowd after making a penalty shot against Prescott early in the 4A State Championship game in Chandler, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

Cabrera led the way with 16 goals as Salpointe Catholic High School's boys soccer team won another Class 4A state soccer championship.

65. Cathy Guy

Co-owner of the Tucson Sugar Skulls, Guy watched the inaugural Tucson Indoor Football League team finish 7-7 and then went to work on improving the product, hiring IFL 2018 Coach of the Year Dixie Wooten away from the Iowa Barnstormers and signing the league’s MVP, quarterback Daquan Neal, away from the same team.

64. Tristan Peterson

Canyon del Oro left fielder Tristan Peterson (8) manages to get leather and little else on a fly ball by Salpointe's Nick Johnson (14) that kept sailing away from him in the afternoon's gusty winds in the first game of the DII state quarterfinals at Amphitheater High School, Friday, May 8, 2015, Tucson, Ariz. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

As a junior at New Mexico State, the former Canyon del Oro High School catcher hit .400 with 20 home runs and 90 RBIs, making numerous All-American teams and the All-WAC first team.

63. Kate Bruno

Kate Bruno

One of the leading distance runners in Pima College history, Bruno, a Canyon del Oro High School graduate, finished fifth in the 1,500 and sixth in the 3,000 at the NJCAA championships.

62. Ya Chun Chang

As a standout freshman golfer at Arizona, Chang finished fourth in the difficult Pac-12 championships, finished in the top 10 in five tournaments, had a 73.5 scoring average and helped the Wildcats women finish tied for third in the NCAA finals.

61. Karla Teran

High jumper Karla Teran clears the bar on an attempt at the University of Arizona's Winter All-Comers Meet at Drachman Stadium, Saturday, December 8, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona's track and field star won the Pac-12 women’s high jump and finished fifth in the NCAA championships.

60. Taylor McQuillin

Arizona's Taylor McQuillin (18) delivers in the fifth inning against Alabama in their elimination game on day three of the NCAA Women's College World Series, Saturday, June 1, 2019, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Arizona’s leading pitcher, went 24-8 and was named a first-team All-American as Arizona reached the Women’s College World Series.

59. David Korn

David Korn

The Canyon del Oro High School and UA grad coached Division II Maryville University to the NCAA Division II men’s soccer quarterfinals, leading the Saints to a school-record 17-4-2 record.

58. Nico Mannion

Arizona guard Nico Mannion (1) moves the ball up the court against Baylor during the first half of a mens NCAA basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Arizona's freshman point guard has been as good as advertised and was a magnet to help the Wildcats assemble an elite recruiting class.

57. Lathan Ransom

Salpointe Catholic High School football safety Lathan Ransom talks with the media after Salpointe Catholic High School football's signing event at Frog & Firkin, 874 E. University Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz. on December 18th, 2019. Ransom signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes

One of the leading football players in Arizona, the Salpointe Catholic High School senior scored 13 touchdowns, caught 21 passes for 534 yards, made 58 tackles — and then signed with Ohio State.

56. Zoey Delgado

Not only did Delgado win the Division III state cross country championship as a Salpointe Catholic High School senior, she led her team to the No. 2 overall finish and completed her career having led the Lancers to a pair of team state titles.

55. Yu-Sang Hou

Arizona's Yu-Sang Hou watches her shot from the first tee during the final round of the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Another of Arizona’s national-caliber women’s golfers, Hou was a first-team All-Pac-12 player, finishing eighth in the conference and 34th in the NCAA.

54. Ken Jacome

Ken Jacome, Pima baseball coach

In his first season as Pima College’s baseball coach, Jacome guided the Aztecs to 36 wins, their most since 1993. Pima won 22 ACCAC games, doubling the final total of the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

53. Anthony Leon

Coach Anthony Leon, right, has led Sunnyside to three of its 32 state championships. All the titles have come since 1979.

Sunnyside’s wrestling coach put a second consecutive state championship in the books, outscoring second-place Mountain View High School 241-127 in Division II.

52. Jamarye Joiner

Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner (10) celebrates after scoring in the second quarter against Washington at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2019.

In his first season playing wide receiver, the Cienega High School product led the Arizona Wildcats with 34 receptions, 552 yards and five touchdowns.

51. Todd Holthaus

Pima Community College coach Todd Holthaus doesn't agree with a call against his Aztecs during their game with Gillette College at the Native American Classic being held at Pima Community College in 2016.

Pima College’s accomplished women’s basketball coach produced another banner year, with 24 victories and a fifth-place finish at the NJCAA finals.

Columnist

Greg graduated from Utah State, worked at two Utah newspapers, the St. Petersburg Times, the Albany Democrat-Herald in Oregon and moved to Tucson to cover UA football and baseball. He became the Star's sports columnist in 1984.

