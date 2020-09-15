 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gronk's origin story: Ex-Cat set to star in new Disney Plus show 'Becoming'
TV Shows

Gronk's origin story: Ex-Cat set to star in new Disney Plus show 'Becoming'

Series is produced by LeBron James & Maverick Carter

Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Former Arizona Wildcat Rob Gronkowski will star in an episode of new Disney Plus show Becoming, which is available for streaming Sept. 18. 

The original docuseries, produced by LeBron James & Maverick Carter, tells the life stories of world-class entertainers, musicians and athletes. There are 10 episodes in the first season of the show with each one focusing on a different celebrity and their path to stardom.

Gronkowski's rise to becoming one of the best tight ends in NFL history is chronicled in one of the episodes where the UA alum reflects on his time spent at Arizona and how it influenced his career.

In the trailer for the show, Gronk is briefly shown going back to his hometown and high school with the tight end saying, "I love coming back home where everything started."

Gronkowksi, 31, is currently a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing in his 10th NFL season.

The show's website says the series will unveil "rarely heard stories to provide an intimate look into the central moments in each star’s journey."

Among the other prominent figures included in the season are Anthony Davis, Candace Parker, Adam Devine and Colbie Caillat.

  

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

High school football teams return to practice, but who will they play? 'No idea,' one coach says
High Schools

High school football teams return to practice, but who will they play? 'No idea,' one coach says

  • Updated

Following approval from their respective school districts, Marana, Mountain View, Sunnyside and Desert View have started practicing and are beyond Phase 1 of the AIA’s re-entry plan. Salpointe Catholic and Pusch Ridge, the lone private high schools with football programs in Southern Arizona, have been able to operate under their own direction.Although these schools have started preparing for the '20 season, opponents for the season-opening week are mysteries.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Fans pay tribute to Lute Olson outside McKale Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News