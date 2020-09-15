Gronk's origin story: Ex-Cat set to star in new Disney Plus show 'Becoming'

Former Arizona Wildcat Rob Gronkowski will star in an episode of new Disney Plus show Becoming, which is available for streaming Sept. 18.

The original docuseries, produced by LeBron James & Maverick Carter, tells the life stories of world-class entertainers, musicians and athletes. There are 10 episodes in the first season of the show with each one focusing on a different celebrity and their path to stardom.

Gronkowski's rise to becoming one of the best tight ends in NFL history is chronicled in one of the episodes where the UA alum reflects on his time spent at Arizona and how it influenced his career.

In the trailer for the show, Gronk is briefly shown going back to his hometown and high school with the tight end saying, "I love coming back home where everything started."

Gronkowksi, 31, is currently a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing in his 10th NFL season.

The show's website says the series will unveil "rarely heard stories to provide an intimate look into the central moments in each star’s journey."