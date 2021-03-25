Guard Jemarl Baker expected to transfer from Arizona Wildcats

Arizona guard Jemarl Baker is expected to transfer from the Wildcats after graduating this spring.

The move would put Arizona’s roster back within the 13-player maximum and potentially give Baker a chance to play point guard full-time as a fourth-year player next season.

A Southern California native who once committed to Cal, Baker arrived at Arizona as a sophomore transfer from Kentucky in 2019. He played both point guard and shooting guard off the bench behind Nico Mannion and Josh Green in 2019-20, then moved off the ball this season when James Akinjo and Terrell Brown took over the point.

Baker played a big role offensively before breaking his wrist on Jan. 9 and missing the rest of the season. He averaged 12.0 points while shooting 34.0% from 3-point range, where he exploded against both NAU and Stanford.

Against NAU at McKale Center on Dec. 7, Baker scored 33 points while hitting 7 of 9 3-pointers and he had 29 while hitting 8 of 13 from long range against Stanford on Dec. 19 in Santa Cruz, Calif.