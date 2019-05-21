The Arizona women’s golf team is two wins away from defending its national championship.
The No. 6-seeded Wildcats beat No. 3 USC 3-2 in the quarterfinals in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Tuesday to advance. UA will play No. 2 Duke in a match play semifinal at 5 a.m. Wednesday. The Blue Devils advanced with a win over No. 7 Stanford just before darkness hit Tuesday night.
UA’s Haley Moore, the hero of last year’s title match, was clutch again. Her putt on No. 18 gave her a 1-up win over Gabriela Ruffels.
Haley Moore for birdie to send @ArizonaWGolf back to the semifinals... BANG! 🐦 pic.twitter.com/yPeZyGhqy6— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 22, 2019
Bianca Pagdanganan (2&1) and Ya Chun Chang (2&1) also won for the Wildcats.
The semifinals were supposed to be played Tuesday, but a long weather delay stopped action for several hours. The delay came midway through UA’s matches.
Wednesday's action will air on the Golf Channel. No. 5 Wake Forest will face No. 8 Auburn in the other semifinal.