Arizona Wildcats women's golf

UA’s Haley Moore made the winning put to push the Wildcats into the national semifinals Tuesday.

 Sue Ogrocki / AP Photo 2018

The Arizona women’s golf team is two wins away from defending its national championship.

The No. 6-seeded Wildcats beat No. 3 USC 3-2 in the quarterfinals in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Tuesday to advance. UA will play No. 2 Duke in a match play semifinal at 5 a.m. Wednesday. The Blue Devils advanced with a win over No. 7 Stanford just before darkness hit Tuesday night.

UA’s Haley Moore, the hero of last year’s title match, was clutch again. Her putt on No. 18 gave her a 1-up win over Gabriela Ruffels.

Bianca Pagdanganan (2&1) and Ya Chun Chang (2&1) also won for the Wildcats.

The semifinals were supposed to be played Tuesday, but a long weather delay stopped action for several hours. The delay came midway through UA’s matches.

Wednesday's action will air on the Golf Channel. No. 5 Wake Forest will face No. 8 Auburn in the other semifinal.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles