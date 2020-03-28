Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Aari McDonald has over a week to make the biggest choice of her career

Zeke Nnaji qualifies for McKale Center Ring of Honor

Zeke Nnaji finished his Arizona freshman season with 515 points, which is 51st in school history for single-season scorers. It ties him with Joe Nehls in 1979 and Hassan Adams in 2004. Yet because Nnaji was voted Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, he qualifies for his name to be placed for posterity in the Ring of Honor at McKale Center. Does that seem right? One year? Tied for 51st in single-season scoring? The school might do well to modify its Ring of Honor process and add a clause that a player must spend multiple years in an Arizona uniform to qualify. Both Nehls and Adams were first-team all-conference players who had far superior UA basketball careers to Nnaji, yet neither is honored in the Ring of Honor.