Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Adia Barnes' agenda at Arizona ahead of schedule in fourth season

No kidding.

After Strug seriously injured her ankle in vaulting competition on the final day of team competition, she limped to the runway. A gold medal was in the balance; Team USA had never won a gold medal in Olympics team competition.

You’ve probably seen the replay100 times. Strug stuck it. A few minutes later coach Bela Karolyi carried her to the medal stand to receive a gold medal. I watched from the press box at the Georgia Dome that day, sitting next to a reporter from the Kansas City Star who couldn’t stop crying.

“It is an epic sports movie that will deliver on all wish-fulfillment,” said Wilde.

Strug, 42, is married to Tucson attorney Robert Fischer and has two young children, Tyler, 7, and Alayna, 6. It has been almost a quarter-century since the graduate of Green Fields Country Day School was on the cover of Sports Illustrated, featured on the front of Wheaties boxes and shared an audience with President Clinton.

Wilde estimated that the movie is likely to be in theaters by the summer of 2021.

