Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Carlos Villarreal’s ‘Senior Night’ to include bid for Tucson first

As for Sumlin’s patched-together staff, the acquisition of new defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads was an unexpected triumph.

Even though he was fired at Iowa State in 2015, Rhoads remains head-coaching timber, a man who would appeal to any school in the country, from Alabama to Clemson.

UA’s Adia Barnes in rare company for national award

UA women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes is one of four finalists for the Naismith women’s basketball coach of the year. The mentality of the voters is the key: will they vote for the big-name powerhouses, like Oregon’s Kelly Graves or South Carolina’s Dawn Staley? Or will they put more premium on the reconstruction jobs of Barnes and the fourth finalist, Northwestern’s Joe McKeown? Northwestern lost to Arizona in last year’s WNIT finals and then rolled, winning the Big Ten, although his conference — with teams ranked Nos. 4, 11, 20 and 21 in the final AP poll — did not match the difficulty of the Pac-12, which had teams ranked Nos. 2, 7, 10, 12, 14 and 25.