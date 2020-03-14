Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Pima coach Todd Holthaus stays positive in uncertain week

Star columnist Greg Hansen discusses the coronavirus shutting down sports for the week and beyond, a local "woulda" list, UA sports and college football arms race.

Pima coach Todd Holthaus stays positive in uncertain week

After days of confusion and anxiety — following the most disorderly week in American sports history — I was looking for encouragement. I called Pima College women’s basketball coach Todd Holthaus.

Bingo.

Five days earlier, Holthaus’ Aztecs made the drive to Mesa Community College to play the favored Thunderbirds in their arena. This wasn’t just any championship game; MCC had played in 12 of the last 13 ACCAC Division II championship games. It won the 2014 NJCAA national championship.

“We had never won at Mesa’s gymnasium with the championship at stake,” said Holthaus.

Consider the weight of that comment: Holthaus’ Aztecs are a national power, finishing in the top five at the NJCAA finals in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2016 and 2019. And yet they had never been able to beat rival Mesa at Theo Heap Gymnasium when it counted.

Pima College didn’t just win, it steamrolled, 76-59.

As Holthaus and his players celebrated, a man from MCC approached Holthaus.

“Do you want to cut down the nets?” he asked.

Holthaus almost did a double-take. “I thought, ‘Is he serious?’” Holthaus said.