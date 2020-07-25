Hansen' Sunday Notebook: Rincon grad Michael Thompson won long before he went on golfing tear

“If we want to play, if the athletes want to participate in the things that they love, there’s a responsibility that they need to exhibit, there’s an accountability,” Heeke said. “(The athletes) have to accept a different lifestyle if they want that. If they’re unwilling to do that, this is not going to work. If fraternities or sororities or people want to go out and do things and not think about the greater good, it’s not going to work. We’re going to close down schools.”

And remember this: Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott will not be a part of the decision-making as it pertains to a fall football season. Arizona president Robert C. Robbins and the other 11 presidents in the league will make the call in a fluid situation that can change today, tomorrow, Sept. 19 or any day after that.

Ted Purdy returns to PGA Tour

Arizona’s 1995 third-team golf All-American Ted Purdy was awarded a sponsor’s exemption into the ongoing 3M Open in Minnesota. At 46, Purdy missed the cut Friday but it was encouraging to see him back on the PGA Tour, where he earned $7.9 million as a young golfer, winning the 2005 Byron Nelson Championship.