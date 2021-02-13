Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Al Fleming’s journey to ring of honor began with a visit from Fred Snowden

“I looked and Fred and thought, ‘We’ve come to the right place,’” says Holmes, now 79, who has lived in Tucson since retiring from coaching 35 years ago.

Fleming was one of five children to an impoverished family who grew up without a father in their lives. His mother walked in the room.

“Al said, ‘This is my mother, Arizona,’” Holmes recalls. “I think we both said, ‘Pardon me? Did you say Arizona?’”

And indeed, the name of Al’s mother is Arizona Fleming.

What are the odds?

“I almost escalated out of my chair,” says Holmes, who began a dogged pursuit of Fleming, visiting Michigan City several times the next month.

A few weeks later, May 5, 1972, Fleming signed a commitment to play for Arizona. Snowden said: “He could be one of the best ever to play at Arizona. He can do everything — score, rebound, play defense, block shots. He’ll add leadership.”

Now, a half-century later, Holmes adds another key element: “What a quality person. Al was such a great kid. If Fred had not been a Black American, we wouldn’t have gotten in the front door, but I can look back and say we made the best of it and so did Al.”