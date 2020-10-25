Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Arizona likely to lean on attorneys, secrecy as it prepares response to NCAA Notice of Allegations

Legendary Chip Hale hits the coaching market

One of the cornerstone baseball players in UA history, 1980s infielder Chip Hale, won’t return to his role as third base coach of the Washington Nationals. A year after helping Washington win the World Series, Hale and manager Dave Martinez agreed to part ways. “That’s the way it goes,” Hale told the Washington Post. “The more years you spend doing this, you understand that is just part of the business.” Hale, who spends the offseasons in Tucson, managed the Tucson Sidewinders to a franchise-best PCL championship in 2006 and thereafter has coached for the Diamondbacks, A’s, Mets and Nationals, and also was the D-backs’ manager in 2015 and 2016. Hale is 55; he’ll be in high demand on the winter job market. Also looking for a job is Tucson High grad Craig Bjornson, who was released by the Boston Red Sox this month. Bjornson, who was the Houston Astros bullpen coach during the 2017 World Series championship season, had worked for the Red Sox for three years.