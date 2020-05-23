Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Arizona's just-added series with Alabama recalls tough schedules of past

2. Jaamal Rhodes, who coached Sabino’s girls basketball team to the Class 3A state title last year, not only left the school for the Chandler-based AZ Compass Prep but is taking Sabino’s top three players — Kiya Dorroh, Kam’Ren Rhodes and Kamryn Doty — with him. This is the new way of elite-level high school sports — travel ball filled with expense, expectations, stress and, perhaps, burnout. Count me among those fortunate to have played and followed high school sports during the days teams were made up of neighborhood kids with faculty members on the coaching staff. Remember that wonderful Beach Boys song “Be True to Your School?” Me too.

3. The NCAA women’s golf championships were scheduled to finish Tuesday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale. Predicted high temperature Tuesday in Scottsdale: 103 degrees. The NCAA men’s golf tournament was scheduled to begin Thursday at Grayhawk. Predicted high temperature: 110. Unfortunately, the NCAA is scheduled to play the men’s and women’s golf championships at Grayhawk in late May and early June in both 2021 and 2022. How does something like this get approved? It can’t be in the best interest of anyone except those being paid for use of the Grayhawk facilities.

4. UA backup quarterback Rhett Rodriguez of Catalina Foothills High School was the male valedictorian for the UA athletic department last weekend. His speech, available on video, was a keeper. He has already been in demand as a motivational speaker around the country, mostly on the topic of the realities of college sports. It wouldn’t be a surprise to soon see RhettRod become a graduate assistant coach on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. If he stays in coaching, it’s a no-brainer he’ll be a head coach before he’s 35.

