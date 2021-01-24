Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Aztecs poised to return after 'almost insanely hard' process of planning sports seasons

“We’re fortunate in that our administration and coaching staffs have come together to create our own protocols,” said Monaco. “It’s tiring, but I believe we’ve followed the safest path.”

For example, when PCC’s men’s and women’s basketball teams travel to Coolidge to play the Central Arizona teams Thursday, the Aztecs will take two buses, one for women, one for men. For years, the PCC basketball teams took a single bus to road games. The Aztecs will also take a van in the event a player shows symptoms of being sick, making it possible to isolate that person from teammates and coaches.

“It’s a little more expensive, and it’s not easy reserving all of those buses,” said Monaco. “But no one ever threw up their hands and said, ‘Let’s forget it.’”

The Aztecs aren’t treating this as a throwaway year. Todd Holthaus’ women’s basketball team is ranked No. 7 nationally and Dan Bithell’s volleyball team opens at No. 17. If the Aztecs qualify for NJCAA postseason tournaments, a decision on whether to allow them to travel out of state will be made at that time.