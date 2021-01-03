Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Chuck Cecil, Ricky Hunley eager to make impact as part of Wildcats’ coaching staff

About this time last year, I walked to the No. 1 tee at Tucson Country Club eager to play in a foursome with Chuck Cecil. He pulled up driving golf cart No. 6.

Are you kidding?

“Did you ask for No. 6?” I asked.

Cecil looked surprised, turned to look at the cart and saw the No. 6.

“I didn’t say a word to anyone,” he said.

It’s not Cecil’s personality to be a look-at-me type.

It had been 32 years since Cecil played his last football game at Arizona, and yet his legacy remains such that those working at TCC made sure the most famous No. 6 in UA sports history got the right golf cart. It’d be like Steve Kerr being issued No. 25.

Cecil returned to Tucson in the summer of 2017 after an Arizona Cardinals benefit golf tournament at which Cecil spent time with UA coach Rich Rodriguez. It was during a conversation in Phoenix that Rodriguez invited Cecil to be part of his staff — although not as an on-field coach — adding this bait: “If you come back, you can replace me when I leave.”

That’s a snapshot of the collapse of the UA football program. RichRod wanted to leave — he had been embarrassed by an awkward failed interview at South Carolina in December 2016 — and Cecil wanted to get back.

For a myriad of reasons, Cecil ended his 15-year career as an NFL assistant coach to return to Tucson and his alma mater. He was the most qualified defensive coach at the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility for the last four seasons, but he had no voice. He couldn’t recruit. Couldn’t coach on the field. And he wasn’t even paid half of what the other secondary coaches made.

It was all part of the trail to failure that Rodriguez and Kevin Sumlin followed. They surrounded themselves by non-threatening, low-profile, entry-level assistant coaches. Rodriguez hired a high school coach to pilot Arizona’s defensive line. Sumlin followed by hiring a junior-college coach for the same position.

That’s not recommended in a league with USC, Stanford and Oregon.

That’s not how it worked during the greatest decade of Arizona football, the 1990s, when Dick Tomey hired former head coaches Jim Young, Homer Smith and Bob Wagner — and rising stars, future head coaches Dino Babers, Rich Ellerson, Pat Hill and Rip Scherer — to help get the best out of a mid-level football school.

As promised, In his first week as Arizona’s football coach, Jedd Fisch quickly changed the direction of the program by hiring Cecil, fellow UA legend Ricky Hunley and Seattle Seahawks assistant coach Brennan Carroll to be part of a massive reconstruction job. Those men have a combined 29 years of NFL coaching experience.

In one week, Fisch bought in. He sought advice from Tedy Bruschi. He hired fellow UA Hall of Famers Cecil and Hunley. He somehow lured Pete Carroll’s son away from the NFL, but in doing so got more than a name. Carroll has been the recruiting coordinator at both USC and Miami.

Now when UA coaches visit the home of a coveted recruit, the prospect won’t have to ask his dad “who was that guy?”

Cecil played in the NFL’s 1993 Pro Bowl with Deion Sanders, Junior Seau and Jerry Rice. Hunley was inducted into the college football Hall of Fame a year before Bo Jackson. Carroll was a full-time coach on USC’s undefeated 2004 national championship team.

Hunley is so eager to return to the UA football program that he is driving from his Los Angeles home to Tucson on Sunday.

“I can’t wait to start recruiting,” he said. “I can’t wait to tell the (recruits) that Arizona is a destination, a place where you can make an impact right away.”

Which is what Jedd Fisch has done.

'Rock star' Margo Geer reconnects with Byrne

As she continues to train for the USA Olympic Swimming trials and, hopefully, the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Margo Geer is making time to be the head coach at Alabama.

If that sounds like an enormous responsibility for anyone, Geer has another idea. It’s not.

When she was a 27-time All-American swimmer at Arizona from 2011-14, one of the difference-making swimmers recruited by Frank Busch, Geer was named the 2015 Pac-12 Woman of the Year (encompassing all sports) and was a finalist for the 2015 NCAA Woman of the Year. She spent her years as an Arizona swimmer involved in community events, as a volunteer and mentor.

Last week, Greg Byrne, now the athletic director at Alabama, told me Geer “is a rock star.”

Geer, a 2015 World Champion and four-time Pan American Games gold medalist, won three NCAA championships at Arizona. She is only 28. I wouldn’t bet against her.

Still much to be decided after Arizona's self-sanctioning

Arizona’s decision last week to self-impose a one-year postseason ban for Sean Miller’s basketball team comes off as a bit misleading and confusing. The school did not say that it was just a first step in the accountability process. The way I interpreted it was that the one-year ban was meant to be proportionate to the violation — and that all the misdeeds were committed by coaches who have been dismissed from the program. In truth, there remains so much to be decided. Will the NCAA ultimately view the UA’s self-probation as an end-run, as an insult? Stay tuned.

Tucson's Jane Teixeira continues to rise in AD business

Before San Jose State football coach Brent Brennan was able to bring his team to Tucson for last week’s Arizona Bowl — a 34-13 loss to Ball State on a day SJSU was missing at least five starters related to COVID-19 variables — the Spartans went through perhaps the most difficult scenario of any bowl team. Six weeks earlier, they had to move their day-to-day training to Humboldt State, which is about 250 miles from the San Jose campus. That move was coordinated by Tucson native Jane Teixeira, a Santa Rita High School grad and all-city softball player who is now the athletic director at Humboldt State.

Teixeira appears to be a rising star in the AD business, one of the few Black women to hold that job in college sports. After leaving Tucson, Teixeira climbed her way up the sports administration ladder, earning a doctorate degree at Oklahoma and then working in sports administration at USC, Texas A&M and for the NCAA. Teixeira helped the Texas Longhorns to the 1997 Women’s College World Series. Keep an eye on her.

New UA football staff faces personnel challenge

In the lead-up to Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, Oregon Ducks coach Mario Cristobal confirmed that the Ducks have 38 players who were ranked as four- or five-star prospects when they signed with Oregon. By comparison, Arizona had three players on its 2020 roster who were four-star recruits: receivers Drew Dixon and Boobie Curry and running back Nathan Tilford. That’s the talent gap the new UA staff faces.

The good news for Arizona is that receivers and running backs are available in abundance. Dixon and fellow receivers from Tucson Stanley Berryhill and Jamarye Joiner have chosen to transfer, which is unfortunate but not a big loss. None stayed long enough to develop into impact players, which is the key for a school like Arizona. Developing two-and three-star recruits is what makes programs like Arizona, ASU, Cal and Colorado winners.

