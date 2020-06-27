Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Dave Heeke makes correct call, says Ernie McCray will be added to Ring of Honor

Gonzales signs but when will he play?

Cienega High grad Nick Gonzales, the No. 7 overall pick in this month’s MLB draft, signed his $5.4 million bonus contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates last week. But now the question is: will Gonzales have a place to play this season?

None of the minor-league teams affiliated with MLB organizations are scheduled to play in 2020.

Gonzales probably won’t be part of what the MLB refers to “injury replacement” or “taxi squads” when the big league season starts next month. Those replacement lists could be up to 20 players per team, but it’s unlikely that someone like Gonzales, who has never played an inning of professional baseball, would be among the replacement possibilities.

Perhaps an expanded Arizona Fall League program would be used for prospects like Gonzales.