Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Departure of starters Fields, Schooler virtually unprecedented in UA history

UA junior Werbylo takes home Tucker Invitational title

UA junior golfer Trevor Werbylo, who finished second at the Tucker Invitational in Albuquerque last year, won the 2020 version of the Tucker Invitational — moved to the Phoenix suburb of Maricopa at Southern Dunes Golf Club — by shooting 66-68-67, or 15-under par last week. The Tucker Invitational had been hosted by the New Mexico Lobos since the 1970s but local restrictions didn’t allow tournament-type golf in Albuquerque. It was moved to Arizona and relabeled the Tucker Amateur. Werbylo birdied the last three holes to win by a stroke. It was the first college victory for the Salpointe Catholic High School grad, who will get to repeat his junior year of eligibility at Arizona, He had finished second in five tournaments as a Wildcat.