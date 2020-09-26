Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Don't expect 2020 Pac-12 football season to be a work of art

But it’s worth it because Pac-12 schools are likely to realize $20 million each from football media rights and another $5 million from the College Football Playoff, and, foremost, it is the best way known to prevent transmission of COVID-19 under the watch of college athletic departments.

2. Don’t expect the Pac-12 to plug in a quickie non-conference game if a league partner is struck by a coronavirus outbreak and has to withdraw from a week or two of activity. Many other conferences do not plan to test players five or six days a week. Some test just three days a week. The key issue is that the teams you play have to protect you as much as you protect yourself.

That’s why I don’t think there will be much of a push to play non-conference basketball games, unless it can be arranged in a “bubble” setting for a group tournament at which the TV people — or the sponsor — agrees to pay to test all players every day. If an opponent infects your team with COVID-19, you are hosed.

3. It is sometimes head-shaking that college athletic departments have been so intent to run football and basketball schedules in the middle of a global pandemic, especially when cases are rising on Pac-12 campuses.