Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Every signature, letter showed Lute Olson was man of the people

If anyone had earned a few extra hours of rest, it was Olson, a noted workaholic whose commitment to recruiting never diminished, not even after he turned 70.

When Olson died last week, Slone told me “I feel like a piece of me died.”

All of those who treasure the cactus-and-logo cards they got from Lute Olson — all of those who have framed a photograph, posing with the famous coach — know exactly what Jim Slone means.

Finances keep Arizona AD Dave

On the first day of school last week, UA athletic director Dave Heeke walked across campus to get a cup of coffee. He counted 12 people on a journey that, in any other year, he might’ve seen 1,200.

A day later, the Pac-12 announced it was laying off or furloughing 88 employees. Not a week goes by that a Power Five school doesn’t announce layoffs, furloughs or the elimination of sports. It is all-consuming if you are an athletic director. Heeke referred to the “stress” and “fatigue” that has gripped his staff, top to bottom. The UA has about 250 full-time employees in the athletic department.