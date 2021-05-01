Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Fabulous freshmen helping Cats soar in 2021

In the last 40 years of the NFL Draft, Pac-12 schools had 82 quarterbacks selected. Stanford’s Davis Mills became No. 82 on Saturday.

Arizona? Three.

There is no more immediate and defining factor why Arizona has not played in a Rose Bowl or won an outright Pac-12 championship in those 40 years.

USC has had 13 quarterbacks drafted in that period. Oregon and Washington 10. Even Cal had seven QBs drafted in that span; Washington State had six.

History is not kind to Arizona QBs. In 1985, Arizona quarterback John Conner was drafted in the 10th round by Seattle, but did not make the Seahawks' roster. That should’ve been a tip to the UA’s quarterbacking jinx/curse. Conner only started one games at Arizona before getting injured and losing his job to Alfred Jenkins in the 1984 opener.

Jenkins was drafted in the ninth round in 1987 by Washington, but the Redskins selected him as a tight end. Jenkins did not play a down in the NFL.

Only Nick Foles, selected in the third round by Philadelphia in 2012, became an NFL player, winning a Super Bowl and starting 55 games.

Other than Foles, the only ex-Wildcat to take a snap as an NFL quarterback the last 50 years was Bill Demory, an undrafted free agent who appeared in seven games for the New York Jets in 1973-74.

How does Arizona go about fixing its QB issues? On Saturday, UA coach Jedd Fisch was a guest speaker at the Arizona Football Coaches Association’s annual clinic and conference in Scottsdale. Most of the state’s leading high school football coaches were in attendance.

Fisch is a master salesman. He’s not afraid to ask for help. He’s not shy about letting people know the Wildcats want to be in the quarterbacking business.

If not now, when?