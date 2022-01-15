Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Gronkowski brothers find football, business to be lucrative

This is the money season of golf in Tucson. Yet the clubhouses at three of the five city municipal courses — El Rio, Silverbell and Fred Enke — remain stalled by unfinished remodeling projects that began last summer.

A dispute over money between a Phoenix contractor and the city has stopped completion of the projects for more than two months. It’s a huge inconvenience for all involved.

El Rio, which is in the best playing shape I remember in more than 25 years, has been forced to move all business functions outside, even when it’s 30-something degrees in the morning. The clubhouse is fully closed and not operational. Golfers are asked to use porta-potties. You can't buy a sleeve of golf balls at El Rio. After a long delay, the city finally bought a small tailgating-type tent and two small space heaters to keep their desk staff safe from the elements.

Silverbell’s clubhouse is unfinished and not functional. There is no food service. Fred Enke’s clubhouse is about 75% complete, but there is no heat.

If you’re trying to lose money and encourage golfers to play elsewhere, the city’s delay is doing an expert job of it.