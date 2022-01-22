Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Happy Wildcats lead Pac-12 in wins — and smiles, too

Sad news: Eli Noble, the first Black head coach at Pima College, died in Tucson last week. He was 76. Noble was hired to be PCC’s wrestling coach in January 1973, a role he served for 14 years. A UA grad who earned an undergraduate degree in North Carolina, Noble was part of historic group of Black head coaches in Tucson, joining Cholla football coach Ed Brown, UA track coach Willie Williams and UA men’s basketball coach Fred Snowden at helping to break color barriers here. Among Noble’s many wrestling standouts at PCC was Bobby DeBerry, who went on to coach Sunnyside High School to 15 state championships.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s governing board last week assigned Salpointe Catholic to play in Class 6A football from 2022-24. The Lancers are the only Tucson school among the 35 in 6A.

Salpointe’s appeal to play in 5A was denied.

That puts Salpointe’s players, coaches, fans and administrators in a spot that could’ve been avoided. It means at least five Phoenix road trips each for the Lancers’ varsity and JV football teams. High school sports have lost so much of their neighborhood feel and historic connections; this is another move in that direction.

Salpointe’s move to 6A isn’t as much about the increased difficulty in competition, playing in a division with football mega-powers such as Scottsdale Saguaro and Chandler Hamilton. Hamilton has an enrollment of 3,911 and Saguaro 2,149 compared to Salpointe’s 1,253; yet the Lancers have proven they are one of the state’s eight or 10 leading football programs.

But it would’ve been more appropriate to place Salpointe in 5A with Cienega, Mountain View, Ironwood Ridge, Tucson, Sunnyside and Desert View. Fortunately, the 6A assignment is only for football; all other Salpointe boys and girls sports will remain in 4A.

High school sports in Tucson are in a transition like never before. Sabino, long a power in most sports, now has an enrollment of just 953 and was assigned to 3A, with, among others, Benson, Safford and Thatcher. Palo Verde, which won a state football championship as recently as 2005 and a state baseball championship in 2014, is now a 3A football school with an enrollment of 679.

Now Tucson prep football teams will find it increasingly difficult to test themselves against the best local competition.