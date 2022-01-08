Hansen's Sunday Notebook: It's on fans to bring back McKale Center magic

Four thumbs-up observations:

• Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff last week told Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News that he is consulting "my 12 bosses" about increasing the investment of each Pac-12 school in football operations. Bosses? Isn’t that refreshing? For the previous decade, the commissioner presented himself as the ultimate boss, with all the answers, a one-man band that finally upset so many athletic directors that Larry Scott was ultimately (and wisely) forced out.

• Arizona cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker, who coached in the NFL for 14 years and at USC and UCLA before joining Jedd Fisch’s staff, last week tweeted one of the most perspective-laden messages about the business of college football. Said Walker: “Please ask yourself, why do we do this? Some coaches chase the money, some chase the status, some chase the power, I get it. The focus should be, being part of building a winner, building something special. Focus on the process, it’s more rewarding. That other stuff will come.’’ Spoken like a man who has learned to do the right thing over a 33-year coaching career.

• Newbury Park High School near Thousand Oaks, California, a football recruiting-rich area, last week hired 1990s Arizona starting offensive lineman Joe Smigiel as its head football coach. That’s promising for Arizona, which lost its connection to the Newbury Park pipeline during the Rich Rodriguez and Kevin Sumlin years. Utah’s Rose Bowl QB Cameron Rising went to Newbury Park, but didn’t give Arizona a sniff. Smigiel and Arizona’s 1998 Holiday Bowl quarterback Keith Smith, another NPHS grad, have served as assistant coaches at their alma mater in recent years. Fisch and his staff have already offered Smigiel’s son, freshman-to-be quarterback prospect Brady Smigiel, a scholarship.

• Arizona’s men’s tennis team opens the season ranked No. 15 nationally, which would’ve been a preposterous idea before coach Clancy Shields arrived at the UA in 2016. But after finishing in the Sweet 16 last season, Shields’ club has increased its potential by adding No. 7 national recruit Colton Smith of Seattle. Arizona is actually ranked ahead of No. 16 Stanford, possibly the No. 1 men’s tennis school in the NCAA the last 40 years, with 17 national titles.

Oregon State made quite a social media presence Friday when it released a video of the implosion of the west side of Reser Stadium. The Beavers are spending about $150 million to rebuild the 68-year-old football bleachers and press box.

Someday soon, Arizona will do the same to the 92-year-old west side of Arizona Stadium. There might not be a video-worthy implosion; the press box and suites above the west grandstands stand independent of the rest of the structure, much of it built from 1927-29.

But the demolition of the "bones" of the west side will be a signal that Arizona is finally all-in on the inevitable arms race of Pac-12 football.

My two cents: Time is now for stadium reconstruction

COVID-19 issues put the planned rebuild of Arizona Stadium on pause, but now that Oregon State has begun its face-lift, it becomes imperative that the Wildcats follow ASAP. Every Pac-12 football stadium — even that at little old Washington State and especially that at rival ASU — has been rebuilt over the last 20 years.