Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Jason Terry will bring happy face to Wildcats, but it's Sean Miller who still calls all the shots

One thing the personality-blessed Terry would bring back to Tucson is a happy face, which has been in short supply.

But he must also ask himself what change did Stoudamire bring to Miller’s teams? None.

What impact did former Washington coach Lorenzo Romar have on Miller’s medieval offense? None.

It’s my opinion that Terry will be hired to buy Sean Miller some goodwill and — given that Miller’s contract expires in two years — some time.

Terry surely sees the opportunity to return to his alma mater as his last best chance to get his foot in the door of college basketball coaching. Perhaps he sees himself as Arizona’s head coach some day, and, if that day ever comes, it would surely be celebrated by every UA fan holding onto hope that McKale Center will again have the feel-good vibe that it had under Olson.

But reverting back to the good, old days isn’t the answer. They were good. They are old. They are gone.