Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Jedd Fisch's program already making progress with ex-players; Arizona Stadium's rebuild is another big step

Two Tucson pitchers receive nods for Team Mexico

Former Tucson High pitcher Jesus Castillo and ex-Sahuarita High pitcher Manny Barreda were selected to Team Mexico for the ongoing Caribbean World Series in Mazatlan, Mexico. Talk about two pitchers who have endured. Castillo, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2003, is 36. The former Pima College right-hander reached Triple-A before moving his career to Mexico. Barreda, 32, a 12th-round pick of the New York Yankees in 2007, reached Double-A before launching a career in the Mexican pro league.

Former UA basketball player, sports agent hits first hole-in-one on golf course

After Joe McLean completed his Arizona basketball career in 1996, he played in Europe for three years. Then he earned a degree from the UA Eller College of Management. Now he is the managing partner for Intersect Capital, a wealth management firm for pro athletes. He represents, among others, baseball’s Nolan Arenado, basketball’s Klay Thompson and golf’s Sergio Garcia. The New York Times estimated that McLean manages contracts of athletes worth in excess of $2 billion. In whatever free time he has, McLean is an accomplished golfer, almost a scratch player. Last week he played at the high-end Whisper Rock Golf Course in Scottsdale and got his first career hole-in-one. His caddy was former Canyon del Oro High School golf standout Jason Castles, who worked at Lute Olson‘s summer basketball camps in the early 2000s. Castles has become an elite-level caddy, working at Whisper Rock in the winter; in the summer, he moves to the grand Bandon Dunes golf facilities in the Oregon coast. “Joe is a super nice dude,” Castles said. “He sent me a text thanking me for a great day. I totally see why he’s so successful.”