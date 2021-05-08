Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Jim Anderson latest Wildcat to earn Pac-12 Coach of the Year award

When Nogales’ Bob Baffert was a jockey while in high school and as a UA student, he rode in about 100 races at Rillito Downs, where he later began his legendary career as a horse trainer. Baffert has trained a record seven Kentucky Derby winners.

The old Rillito Downs racetrack is now engulfed by the Rillito Business Park and the Rillito Regional Park, where 11 soccer fields dominate the once-bustling horse racing facility built in 1943.

Other than the general address of 4502 N. First Avenue, there is no listed address or street sign on the avenue that takes you to a parking lot behind the aging clubhouse.

Why not Baffert Way? Or Baffert Avenue? It’s a no-brainer of no-brainers. It wouldn’t be a stretch to rename the entire facility Bob Baffert Regional Park.

Why not embrace and celebrate his accomplishments the way forward-looking cities would? Tucson has a statue of Pancho Villa, but nothing on the world’s most famous figure in horse racing.

C’mon. Now’s the time.