Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Led by 'super seniors,' second-ranked Wildcats have chance to win it all this year

From 1987-2005, Hall of Fame coach Rick LaRose built Arizona men’s golf into a juggernaut. The Wildcats were either first or second in the Pac-10 nine times, never giving an inch against the ASU, Stanford and UCLA powerhouses.

But when Anderson was hired off the Texas A&M staff in 2012, Arizona had stalled. The Wildcats had finished ninth or 10th in the Pac-10 in 2008, 2010 and 2012. There were no more Jim Furyks, Rory Sabbatinis, Ricky Barneses and Robert Gamezes walking to the first tee.

Anderson’s Wildcats didn’t finish in the top seven of the Pac-12 for his first seven years.

But last week at PGA West, Werbylo tied for the championship; darkness prevented a team and individual playoff against North Carolina. Reeves won the title at the Arizona Intercollegiate two weeks earlier and was ninth at the Prestige. Sophomore Chase Sienkiewicz has emerged as a force, finishing 17th and 21st in the two events.