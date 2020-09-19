Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Pac-12 football games are inevitable. Let the risk-taking begin.

Wildcats lose sprinter to Texas A&M

Arizona’s track team has lost one of its most valued performers, sophomore sprinter/hurdler James Smith , who has transferred to Texas A&M. As a freshman in 2019, Smith finished fifth in the NCAA in the 400 hurdles, was a first-team All-American who won the USATF championship in the U-20 nationals and was second in the Pan American Games. UA coach Fred Harvey recruited Smith out of Westwood High School in the greater Phoenix area.

Charlie Dickey takes pay cut at Oklahoma State

Former Arizona offensive lineman and longtime UA assistant football coach Charlie Dickey last week was part of an Oklahoma State coaching staff asked to take a 40% pay cut to help the financially embattled OSU athletic department. Dickey is paid $550,000 per year. He and the other assistant coaches declined to take the cut, according to Oklahoma newspapers. Another former UA assistant coach, Kasey Dunn, who is paid $800,000 a year as OSU’s offensive coordinator, was also part of the group that declined staff-wide reductions. It was not a good look; but because the football coaches did not have “act of God” clauses in their contracts, they could not be forced to take a pay cut. The Oklahoman reported that they offered to take a smaller percentage pay cut, but could not reach an agreement with the athletic department.