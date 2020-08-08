Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Pima County Sports Hall of Fame's new class includes 3 women who did it all

The NFL and NBA have implemented so-called “whistleblower” hotlines in attempt to get players and staff members to anonymously report those who violate health and safety procedures and don’t adhere to strict day-to-day, off-field protocols. The tip lines would’ve helped Louisville’s men’s soccer team and Colorado State’s football team avoid national headlines last week. Louisville dismissed three soccer players from the team; CSU’s football program is now on pause during an investigation. The sooner Arizona and the Pac-12 create tip lines, the sooner they might avoid similar missteps.

My two cents: College sports could sure use Ced Dempsey now

Last week I asked former Arizona athletic director and NCAA executive director Cedric Dempsey if his 50 years in college sports administration ever produced a crisis to compare to the COVID-19 shutdown.

“Nothing could come close,” he said. But it’s not like Dempsey, now retired and living near San Diego, couldn’t write a very long book about crisis management.

After leaving Tucson early in 1994, Dempsey’s first major issue as leader of the NCAA was a showdown with prominent Black basketball coaches John Thompson of Georgetown, John Chaney of Temple, George Raveling of USC and Nolan Richardson of Arkansas. It was during a sensitive period in which Thompson walked off the court before a Georgetown-Boston College game protesting the NCAA’s newly-created Prop. 48 rule about academic eligibility. The coaches claimed that the rule discriminated against Black athletes.

“It was very serious, as you might imagine,” Dempsey remembers. “We had a mediator in the room. One of the women on our executive staff left the room in tears.”

Even civil rights leader Jesse Jackson visited the NCAA headquarters to demand more integration in college athletics.

Ultimately, Dempsey and Thompson reached an accord and developed a healthy relationship. Dempsey worked to change the dynamics of the NCAA staff, improving minority employee numbers from 8%to 24%.

This would be a good time for a man like Dempsey to be calling the shots in the Pac-12, or at a Power 5 conference.

After the Pac-12’s #WeAreUnited unity group meet in a Zoom conference with Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott last week — the group of football players asking for improvements in health, safety, racial equality and economics — ESPN reported that Scott was dismissive. It reported that a unity group football player said “we are deeply concerned that (Scott) isn’t taking this matter seriously.”

This appears doomed for an attorneys vs. attorneys battle, and not a give and take on both sides as Ced Dempsey and John Thompson proved was a better way to solve a problem 25 years ago.