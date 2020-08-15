Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Re-energized Yoichi Tomita looking forward to busy 2021

“I told Jonah the other day that football had taught me everything I needed in life except how to quit. This isn’t quitting. This is making the smart decision for him based on the information that is available.”

Matt Miller knows some will say it is easier for Jonah to opt out of the high school season because he already has a scholarship. And that’s correct. But missing one’s senior year in high school sports can be overwhelming for any prep athlete.

“I worry about that which we do not know,” Matt Miller said. “I worry about the long-term effects that cannot be determined now. I worry for these kids. I also completely understand if a parent decides to let their kid play. No judgment here. I can only make decisions for my family.”

In the next week or two, Jonah Miller’s decision not to play his senior season may become a moot issue anyway. I don’t see any way Tucson high school football teams can realistically practice and play football safely. I can’t imagine seven separate school districts agreeing on a joint way forward.