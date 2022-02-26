Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Star freshmen continue to impact high school sports in Southern Arizona

Utah is generally considered the NCAA’s No. 1 women’s gymnastics program, or close, drawing as many as 15,000 per home meet and having appeared in more NCAA Tournaments — 45 — than any other school.

The Utes have been so dominant that they had the following records against Pac-12 schools:

67-0 vs. Arizona

63-0 vs. Washington

82-16 vs. ASU

28-2 vs. Cal

38-16 vs. Stanford

15-2 vs. USC

57-36 vs. national power UCLA

74-10 vs.national power Oregon State

Those statistics changed Friday, when coach John Court’s Arizona team stunned the No. 4 Utes at McKale Center.

To give you a scope of the UA’s victory, the Wildcats were ranked No. 69 nationally entering Friday’s meet, behind Winona State and William & Mary. Arizona was a top-10 gymnastics program in the mid-1990s, finishing fifth, sixth and seventh in the NCAA Finals, but has since struggled to be relevant in the Pac-12. The Wildcats are 12-83 all time against UCLA.

Court’s Wildcats have another big opportunity Friday at McKale, playing host to Oregon State, which beat No. 19 Stanford on Friday. Never say never, right?