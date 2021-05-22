Hansen's Sunday Notebook: State champion pitchers have coach in common

Randolph most likely won't host UA golf programs

It was fun to imagine the UA’s nationally prominent golf programs creating a new home at the Randolph Golf Complex, a community project that makes sense. But in the end it almost surely won’t happen. Tucson Country Club has too many powerful and organized people to do much more than let the Randolph concept become more than paper drawings. When UA president Robert C. Robbins became a regular at the TCC, the $10- to $20-million project became a moot issue. Fundraising has begun.

Aari McDonald struggling to find playing time in WNBA

Two weeks after the WNBA Atlanta Dream selected Arizona All-American guard Aari McDonald with the No. 3 overall selection, Atlanta coach Nicki Collen left to become head coach at Baylor. That hasn’t been good for McDonald. She did not get off the bench Friday in Atlanta’s third game of the season. Nor did she score in the first two games, averaging just 13 minutes. The Dream hired Mike Peterson as the interim head coach and he has chosen to play WNBA guard veterans Chennedy Carter, Tiffany Hays and Courtney Williams instead of McDonald. Not good. Atlanta’s next game, Tuesday at 5 p.m. Tucson time against Chicago, will be broadcasted on the CBS Sports Network.