Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Steady Utah long ago passed Arizona Wildcats

A week before Gonzaga qualified for the 2017 Final Four, Washington athletic director Jen Cohen called a press conference to introduce the Huskies’ new basketball coach.

It wasn’t Tommy Lloyd, then a 16-year assistant coach at Gonzaga, Mark Few’s right-hand man, who grew up 120 miles south of the UW campus, in Kelso, Washington.

Instead, Cohen hired career assistant coach Mike Hopkins, then 47, who had worked under Jim Boeheim at Syracuse for 23 years.

Arizona fans, who surely can’t help but be impressed by Lloyd’s energetic eight months as Arizona’s head coach, might want to say a silent "thank you" to Cohen.

I asked Lloyd last week if Washington contacted him during the 2017 search to replace Lorenzo Romar. "I never got a call," he said.

Hopkins is struggling mightily at Washington. The Huskies have gone 9-29 over the last two Pac-12 seasons. His team was shut down this week by COVID-19 issues, forcing a forfeiture of Sunday’s game against UCLA and a re-scheduling of a game against Arizona until late January. The Huskies, 4-4, have lost to Winthrop, Northern Illinois, Wyoming and Nevada.

If Hopkins survives this season, it’ll be a surprise. Fortunately for Arizona, it'll be too late for Cohen to call Lloyd as she should've done four years ago.