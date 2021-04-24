Hansen's Sunday Notebook: The fun over, Jedd Fisch, Wildcats must rebuild roster

It all goes back to October 2017. “Those four weeks, while I was in it, I will say it was like a movie,’’ said Tate. “I don’t know anybody who had done what I was doing at the time.

“Looking back now, it just kind of amazes me more because it was rare. I didn’t realize how rare it was. I was the face of the school; I felt like I had the whole Pac-12 behind me.’’

Ultimately, Tate was not drafted last April, but he believes the onset of COVID-19 restrictions cost him a chance to be fully evaluated as a quarterback.

“We didn’t have a pro day at Arizona,’’ he said. “I believe one of those 32 NFL teams would’ve seen me as a quarterback if I had a pro day. I never got to showcase my quarterback talents. I treat this opportunity at Philadelphia as a walk-on experience.

“I’m being humble about it, grinding, trying to get a spot.”I never blamed anybody for what I went through.’’

Akinjo may find better fit at Baylor