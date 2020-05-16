Hansen's Sunday Notebook: These 8 questions could dictate whether fans return to Arizona Stadium in 2020

In my ongoing series “Beating No. 1,” I discovered that there is no such thing as diminishing the moment. If you beat a team ranked No. 1, it is immediately historic.

As far as can be documented, Mike Candrea’s Arizona softball team has faced more No. 1 opponents than any team in UA history. The Wildcats are 17-38 against top-ranked opponents, and I’m guessing no other team in college softball history except UCLA can match those numbers. (UCLA’s records against ranked opponents are incomplete).

Of Arizona’s 17 softball victories over No. 1-ranked teams, 11 came against UCLA, two against Washington and Oregon and one against Florida State and Cal. Seventeen of Candrea’s 38 losses to No. 1 ranked teams came against UCLA. Others: seven against Washington and four against Oregon.

Here are how other UA teams rank against No. 1 opponents:

Dave Rubio’s volleyball team is 2-17 against No. 1 teams. The victories over No. 1: UCLA in 1993 and USC in 2013.

The UA soccer team is 0-8-1 against No. 1 foes.

Arizona’s women’s basketball teams are 0-4 against teams ranked No. 1, losing to USC in 1983, Tennessee in 1995, Purdue in 1998 and Maryland in 2007. The shortage of top-ranked opponents in the Pac-12 is easily explained: UConn has dominated the No. 1 spot the last 20 years.

is the only UA men’s basketball coach to beat a No. 1-ranked team. The Wildcats beat No. 1 Syracuse in 1987-88, No. 1 Kansas in the 1997 Sweet 16, No. 1 Stanford in January 2000 and No. 1 Stanford in March 2001. Overall, Arizona is 4-5 against No. 1-ranked teams. UA football teams are 2-6 against No. 1 teams, beating USC in 1981 and Washington in 1992. The last time the Wildcats played a No. 1 football team was 2010, when they lost to Oregon.

Records for UA baseball teams against opponents ranked No. 1 are incomplete. One indication is that playing No. 1 opponents does usually not involve Pac-12 teams. ASU, for example, has played just seven No. 1-ranked opponents dating to 1995 — that’s when the Sun Devils started keeping records of ranked opponents — and only one of those teams, Stanford in 2001, was a Pac-12 club.

The others were TCU, Arkansas, Cal State Fullerton, Rice, Tulane and Miami. Competition inside Pac-12 baseball is so strong that it’s difficult to build a record that attracts No. 1 votes.

As difficult as it is to beat a No. 1-ranked team, it’s just as difficult to get a game against one.