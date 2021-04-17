Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Tommy Lloyd's hiring reminds Tucson man of the time Kansas hired Roy Williams

Salpointe Catholic High School and UA grad Jerry Carrillo has again piloted Cochise College’s men’s basketball team to the NJCAA Division I championship finals. The Apaches, 11-2, open Monday afternoon in Hutchinson, Kansas, against Ranger College of Texas. In his 23rd year at Cochise, Carrillo has now won 572 games and this year produced his sixth Region I championship. Not bad for a program that had six games canceled this season, including all four against Pima College.

Jim Young stops by UA spring football practice

So many little things add up to big things in a college football program. One of those little things was the presence of former Arizona head football coach Jim Young at last week’s scrimmage at the stadium. Young coached the Wildcats to records of 9-2, 9-2 and 8-3 in the mid- 1970s. Young is in the College Football Hall of Fame, yet was not embraced by the Rich Rodriguez and Kevin Sumlin administrations — even though Young lives about eight miles from campus. After Young spoke to the UA football team, Jedd Fisch’s staff produced a video with Young, in which he advised the Wildcats to “seize the day,” which was one of Young’s tenets while building his HOF career as head coach of Arizona, Purdue and Army. Another good move by Fisch.