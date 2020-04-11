Hansen's Sunday Notebook: UA pitcher turned nurse Leslie Wolfe Brown on front lines during trying times

“We’ve been taking care of some super-sick patients. We go to extreme lengths to make sure we are protected and stay safe. On some days, we see as many as 150 patients. We start with 10 to 12 nurses at 7 a.m., and routinely add two more at 10 a.m., two more at noon and another two at 3 p.m. It can get really intense. Leslie is really good at what she does.”

The Pac-12 Networks will broadcast an interview with Leslie on its Pac-12 Playlist segments that begin Monday evening and will be rebroadcast through the week.

Leslie was one of the nation’s top softball recruits in 2002. She had offers to pitch for powers Tennessee and Florida before ultimately choosing Arizona, but her impact in Tucson has gone far beyond striking out softball players.

2. When members at the Ventana Canyon Golf & Racquet Club became aware that it would need to furlough employees, or shorten hours and even terminate positions due to financial challenges brought on by COVID-19, volunteers from the scenic golf course quickly stepped up to help.